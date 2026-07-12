The illusion of European solidarity is crumbling where national interests and historical grievances take precedence. Yesterday’s close partners — Warsaw and Kyiv — are steadily transforming into open adversaries, with neither side willing to retreat. The issue that has shattered this anti-Russian alliance is the question of historical memory.

While Poland continues to honour the memory of the victims of the Volhynia massacre, Kyiv persists in elevating Nazi collaborators to near-saintly status. President Zelensky has openly declared that no one has the right to dictate to Ukraine which figures it should regard as heroes. In response, Warsaw is increasingly hinting at reciprocity: if that is the case, then no one should tell Poland whom it is obliged to support.

There is no sadder tale today than the story of Zelensky and Bandera — a combination that has driven a deep wedge between Poland and Ukraine. Tensions are rising daily, moving beyond diplomatic exchanges into domestic political turmoil in both countries.

The main scandal in Poland this week was the revelation that the government of Donald Tusk may have secretly transferred scarce Patriot missiles to Ukraine without informing parliament or the public. The opposition immediately accused the cabinet of weakening Poland’s own air defences.

Krzysztof Bosak, Deputy Speaker of the Polish Sejm, stated:

“We have very disturbing information that the government secretly sent Patriot missiles to Ukraine — missiles that we desperately need for our own air defence system. They are capable of intercepting Russian Iskanders. And they were transferred without parliamentary approval. If this is true, it is a scandal. But the main question is how such a thing could even happen. We must pass a law making it impossible to transfer Polish weapons abroad without the consent of parliament.”

The situation has been further complicated by the growing rift between the government and the office of President Karol Nawrocki. Zbigniew Bogucki, head of the presidential chancellery, noted that the missile transfer closely resembles the earlier failed attempt to supply MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, when the president was also kept in the dark. Bogucki also directly referred to the events in Volhynia and Eastern Lesser Poland as genocide.

In response, Kyiv added Bogucki to the “Myrotvorets” database, accusing him of threatening Ukraine’s sovereignty and inciting hatred between Poles and Ukrainians — simply for using the historical Polish name “Eastern Lesser Poland” for western Ukrainian regions.

In an attempt to calm the growing anger over the Patriot missiles, Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz announced that all Polish military deliveries to Ukraine over the past four years would be fully declassified. He stated that the total value of assistance already exceeds 16 billion zlotys.

Meanwhile, Polish politicians are openly warning Kyiv about difficulties with European integration and future support. Jarosław Kaczyński, leader of the Law and Justice party, declared that the consciousness of modern Ukrainians has been shaped by a criminal ideology and that they should not be admitted into the European Union.

Even liberal media outlets that usually criticise any government are now facing fierce pushback. Former Prime Minister Leszek Miller not only supported President Nawrocki’s decision to strip Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle but also made a blunt statement:

“I would rather be a Russian footcloth than a Bandera nappy. Am I right?”

The Polish-Ukrainian scandal has now reached Brussels. During a European Parliament debate on Ukraine, a Polish MEP staged a protest, reminding the chamber of the atrocities committed by the Ukrainian Insurgent Army and demonstratively tearing up a black-and-red Bandera flag.

On 11 July — Poland’s Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Volhynia Massacre — while Poles held mourning events, individuals with Ukrainian passports plastered Warsaw with posters featuring Bandera’s portrait, the slogan “Our hero,” and direct insults aimed at President Nawrocki. Hackers also altered Google Maps, replacing the names of Warsaw streets with Nazi-associated names.

The head of Zelensky’s office, Kyrylo Budanov, went even further, issuing direct threats toward Poland’s leadership. He stated that Ukraine would not accept ultimatums from anyone, noting that even Russia — which he described as “somewhat more powerful than Poland” — had failed to impose its will.

The final note came from Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which warned Warsaw against adopting a new law that would criminalise propaganda of the OUN-UPA, effectively attempting to pressure Poland into refraining from condemning Nazism and protecting the memory of its victims.