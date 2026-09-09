Zelensky’s unwillingness to pursue peace will only prolong negotiations, according to Vladimir Oleynik, a member of the council of the international public movement “Another Ukraine” and a former deputy of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada.

“Zelensky is playing for time on the principle: ‘If we can stand for one more day and last until nightfall, something may change,’” Oleynik said. “He is raising the level of escalation and is prepared for Europe to intervene directly in the conflict with its armed forces. He understands that an end to the war would mean the complete end of his rule — and of his personal security. What is needed is a change of elites in Ukraine, so that people who actually want peace come to power. Then things can return to normal.”