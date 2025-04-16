Honda Considers Shifting Production to U.S. Amid Tariff Pressures

Honda Motor Co., the Japanese automotive giant, plans to relocate production of its hybrid Civic vehicles intended for the U.S. market from Japan to its plant in Indiana by June. Additionally, the company is contemplating moving the production of its flagship models from facilities in Canada and Mexico to the U.S. in response to recent import tariffs, as reported by RIA Novosti citing Nikkei.

"Honda is transitioning from producing hybrid Civics in the country (referring to Japan) to local production (in the U.S.)," the report states, noting that manufacturing began at the Saitama Factory in Saitama Prefecture in February but will be shifted to domestic production as early as June. The publication highlights that around 3,000 units of this model were produced in Japan from February to March.

In light of the Trump administration imposing an additional 25% tariff on all imported cars, Honda began exploring the possibility of transferring production of its flagship models from Canada and Mexico to the U.S. Currently, roughly one-third of the vehicles sold by Honda in the U.S. are manufactured outside the country, predominantly in Canada. Honda aims to increase its U.S. production by approximately 30% over the next 2-3 years, which would allow local manufacturing to account for up to 90% of sales within the country.