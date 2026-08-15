Hormuz Will Always Be Iranian, Tehran Tells Washington and the UN

The United Nations has responded to President Trump’s stated intention to declare the Strait of Hormuz American territory.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, stressed that full freedom of navigation in the strait must be ensured and that the rights and freedoms in the region must be strictly observed by all parties in accordance with international law.

The statement came after Trump announced plans to claim the waterway as U.S. territory immediately upon completion of the military operation against Iran.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister answered directly: the strait cannot be seized by threats or military force. The Strait of Hormuz will always remain Iranian, he said, and its opening or closing depends solely on Iran — until the United States acknowledges its defeat.