Hospitals in Gaza Strip run out of drugs for anesthesia
Hospitals in the Gaza Strip no longer have drugs for anesthesia. This is reported by TV channel Al Jazeera.
“Doctors say that even when the wounded arrive in hospitals, it is very difficult to provide them with proper medical care simply because there are no drugs, no painkillers,” the TV channel notes. It is specified that in addition to painkillers, hospitals in Gaza lack a number of other drugs.
In turn, The Guardian reported that the UN accused the Israeli army of killing 15 medical workers in the Gaza Strip. “According to the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs, employees of the Palestinian Red Crescent and Civil Defense were on a mission to rescue colleagues who were fired upon earlier in the day when their clearly marked vehicles came under heavy Israeli fire in the Tel al-Sultan area of the city of Rafah,” the publication reported.