Housing in Poland has become a generation trap
Text by:Editorial office news.by
While Poland continues to spend on Ukraine and defense, housing in the country has become a generational trap. According to research, rapidly rising rents, unmatched by rising incomes, are depriving young people of the opportunity to start an independent life.
More than 53% of Poles aged 25 to 34 live in their parents' home. This is one of the worst rates in Europe – only Croatia, Greece, and Slovakia have higher rates. On average, almost one in three young Europeans has no chance of living independently.
Over the past 15 years, property prices in the EU have increased by 55%, while rents have risen by almost 27%, significantly outpacing income growth across the eurozone.