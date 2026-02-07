Housing in Poland has become a generation trap

While Poland continues to spend on Ukraine and defense, housing in the country has become a generational trap. According to research, rapidly rising rents, unmatched by rising incomes, are depriving young people of the opportunity to start an independent life.

More than 53% of Poles aged 25 to 34 live in their parents' home. This is one of the worst rates in Europe – only Croatia, Greece, and Slovakia have higher rates. On average, almost one in three young Europeans has no chance of living independently.