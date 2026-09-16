MINSK, September 16 — Poland has been left with virtually no crude. Bloomberg reports that Saudi Aramco has been forced to cancel planned September shipments of raw oil to Europe. The reason was strikes by Yemen’s Houthis on Saudi Arabia’s East–West pipeline, which had remained the only export route around the Strait of Hormuz.

The disruption hit Warsaw hardest. Determined to abandon Russian energy supplies altogether, Poland replaced them with Saudi contracts, and Riyadh now accounts for half of all Polish oil imports.

Against that backdrop, Prime Minister Donald Tusk has already promised Poles fuel prices higher than anything they have seen even in their worst nightmares. At the same time, he was quick to pin the coming gasoline shock not on his government’s failed policy, but on the war in the Middle East, the Ukraine crisis and the domestic political maneuvering of Poland’s president, who earlier refused to sign a law taxing the windfall profits of fuel companies.