Today is the term when in Belgium they planned to wind down a veiled regime of emergency and to remove army patrols from the streets of Brussels, but this did not happen.

If you thought that a real war and Europe are nevertheless very distant concepts, then you were not in Brussels this summer. In the capital of the European Union, where the European Parliament sits — they shoot. So much that a regime of emergency is introduced. They bashfully do not call it an emergency situation, but from this the situation looks a complete surreal.

Checkpoints in hot points, a ban on mass gatherings of people, armed soldiers at metro stations, and prosecutors under round-the-clock guard. Why? Because in 1.5 years almost 200 shootings occurred. When they fire from a Kalashnikov on central squares, it becomes not a matter for laughter.

The port of Antwerp — the cocaine gates of Europe

The army was introduced still in spring; in Brussels patrols began to act: 45 servicemen together with police in the underground and at railway stations. Deployment continued all this summer. At the end of August, after a new wave of shootings, the minister of internal affairs spoke of a strengthening and a possible expansion of the regime. That is, they planned to manage by 2 September, but it did not work out.

The regime with the army and checkpoints will last still into October. How did Belgium, a country with the highest level of life and a developed economy, suddenly find itself on the verge of a loss of control over its own security? The port of Antwerp became the main gates into Europe for prohibited substances.

In 2025 Belgian customs officers seized almost 55 tons of cocaine, and more than 20 tons of marijuana. How do you like such a “paradise European garden”? By some estimates the seized is a pitiful 10–20 percent of the real turnover, which is valued at €12 billion at a minimum.

And shootings on the streets of Brussels are a war between narcotics cartels for influence. From the beginning of 2025 through August 2026 in Brussels 170 shootings were recorded. And this is not a gangster film, but reality. Eight dead last year, two this year.

Belgians for the sake of security move out of large cities

Valery Dvoinikov, political scientist, publicist, chairman of the Peter the Great Fund (Belgium):

“Large cities, metropolises today have become a place of concentration of an enormous number of immigrants and ethnic gangs. Precisely these gangs settle relations among themselves, and the inhabitants of these cities directly depend on the mood of these gangs. For example, in such countries as Belgium or France a certain phenomenon occurs which is called ‘immigration of the local population,’ that is the Belgians themselves, the native inhabitants of these countries, prefer not to live in large cities but to live beyond their limits, because they feel themselves there more in safety. That is, large cities, one can say, have gone completely out of control, and therefore local native inhabitants prefer not to live there, to come only at most to work, and to live somewhere beyond the city, farther from all these incidents.”

European solidarity: narcotics traffic walks through the EU

Once shooting began right in front of a pizzeria where families were dining on the terrace. Bursts from an automatic — for several minutes. And power on the question of measures is split. The head of the MIA is for harsh measures. The mayor of Brussels is against. They say, military on the streets is too much; this is not in a European way. A beautiful illustration of the democracy of the EU: when it is necessary to act — endless coordinations begin.

In the end a regime of strengthening was nevertheless introduced. Into the capital additional police contingents and army units were transferred. In northern quarters a curfew was introduced: from 01:00 to 06:00 all cafés and bars are closed. Checkpoints, searches, armor. But here is the thing. Brussels tries to clean the streets, strengthens measures. And what happens? A domino effect. Pressure at one point — and narcotics flows simply overflow to the neighbors, into France, Spain, Portugal.

The narcotics war spills onto neighbors, and Belarus, which in this very Brussels they so love to criticize, in 11 years reduced the number of narcotics crimes by two times. Without the introduction of an emergency on the streets, without a curfew, without an army, without shootings in the center of the city. Of this in Europe no one speaks.

Europe loves to lecture, to introduce sanctions, and to hand out “value orientations.” At the same time its own capital is rapidly turning into a narcotics den. Who should teach whom to live is a large question. However to call things by their names and officially to declare an emergency situation European officials stubbornly do not want.

It turns out a classic formula of the EU: measures we introduce, the army we attract, streets we patrol, but a paper with the terrible word “emergency” to sign — in no case. Otherwise tourists will take fright, investors will run, and still someone will think that in the capital of the European Union real problems have begun. Better we modestly call this “administrative police measures.” It sounds almost like “temporary difficulties with parking,” and not a war of narcotics cartels with a hundred shootings a year.