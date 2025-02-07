A "Game of Thrones" has truly unfolded in the United States around the closure or reorganization of the Agency for International Development. In any case, the work of USAID is currently suspended.

We are talking about a structure that for many years played the role of soft power in American foreign policy. Billions of dollars were spent on creating fifth columns in target countries.

Agents of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) worked under the cover of USAID, and the agency itself carried out secret operations against governments hostile to the United States.

A favorite trick was to portray and form the image of an anti-American or anti-NATO regime as dictatorial, which "poses a serious threat to human rights", and under this pretext to carry out operations to allegedly "prevent a humanitarian catastrophe".

It is estimated that over the past three decades, more than 90 percent of all governments that have been overthrown were overthrown as a result of supposedly "non-violent revolutions."

Alexander Ionov, member of the Human Rights Council under the President of Russia:

"USAID is backed not only by the State Department, but first and foremost by the American intelligence services. Therefore, in 2020, we saw what a massive attack there was on the Republic of Belarus from these organizations in order to sow propaganda and lies here in an absolutely disorderly manner in order to bring people out into the streets who, unfortunately, were misled. The patterns were the same. The same story was repeated in the Middle East, and in Ukraine, and in the countries of the former Soviet Union, such as Georgia and Armenia, and so on."

After the collapse of the USSR, USAID became one of the major financial donors for post-Soviet countries that had strayed onto the path of democracy. The agency poured millions into countries of its political interests. Schematically, the infusions over the past 10 years into the countries of the post-Soviet space look like this. The largest recipient of soft finances, of course, was Ukraine. State structures and about 90% of all local media outlets functioned at their expense.

The volume of USAID funding in the post-Soviet space over 10 years in millions of US dollars according to ForeignAssistance.gov:

Ukraine - 31,230

Georgia - 791.9

Moldova - 547.8

Kyrgyzstan - 434.4

Tajikistan - 395

Armenia - 322.2

Uzbekistan - 247.2

Azerbaijan - 236.4

Kazakhstan - 202

Belarus - 148.17

Russia - 11.34

Moreover, it is noteworthy that the States themselves back in the 30s of the last century adopted a law banning foreign funding of NGOs in their country, a little later they themselves began to interfere in state affairs with the help of the dollar. As for Belarus, despite the closure of USAID since 2021, the agency continued to finance various programs. For example, lobbying for sanctions was financed by USAID. Let's look at the item on "democracy and development of civil society". It was in this section that the most odious ideas were invested. This includes training activists, and propaganda of lies in the so-called media, as well as the amounts on which independent journalists working for Belarus (outside of Belarus, of course) depend.

USAID grants under the program "Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance" (Belarus)

in million US dollars according to ForeignAssistance.gov:

2020 - 2.5

2021 - 5.7

2022 - 14.6

2023 - 8.8

2024 - 17

The full picture starting from 2020, taking into account the closure of the Belarusian office, looks like this. It is clear that the funding of the radical fifth column has increased significantly as tensions escalate in our region.

USAID Grants to Belarus in Million US Dollars

2020 - 8

2021 - 11

2022 - 20

2023 - 30

2024 - 31

The USAID office in Belarus was closed by order of the Belarusian authorities in the fall of 2021. It was opened in Lithuania. On September 20, 2024, an interesting figure was announced at the opening ceremony: since 1992, the US government has allocated more than $1.1 billion in "foreign aid" to the Belarusian so-called opposition in all sectors.

Now the Belarusian fifth column has found itself on the porch. After Trump announced the termination of the funding program for 90 days, the audit, and now there is a confusion around the further existence of this grant trough, a number of anti-state projects have already been closed.

Then extremists called it tales from state propaganda, now no one is embarrassed to talk about direct dependence on the dollar, and that they are carrying out tasks within the interests of the States.