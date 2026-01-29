Human trafficking network dismantled on island of Tenerife

A human trafficking network has been dismantled on the island of Tenerife.

On the island of Tenerife, officers of the Spanish National Police have dismantled a human trafficking network, BelTA reports.

The official website of the National Police states that 27 women, including minors, were released from the control of the perpetrators.

The investigation was launched in July 2024 following a complaint received by the Service for Assistance to Victims of Human Trafficking. The investigation revealed that the suspected organizers of the criminal network systematically traveled to South American countries, where they sought out young women in difficult life situations. They were offered employment and the opportunity to start a new life, after which they were brought to Spain and placed under the control of the criminal group. The victims were forced into debt, kept in a vulnerable position and under strict control.

According to police, the women were held in four adult clubs in southern Tenerife. Fourteen people were arrested as part of the operation, including two suspected ring leaders.