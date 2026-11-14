Hundreds of Irish farmers have taken to the streets to protest against government plans to cut spending on the agricultural sector.

In October, Ireland proposed a €141 billion reduction to the EU budget, a move that would result in lower subsidies for farmers. Agricultural workers are firmly opposed to this. According to estimates by the Irish Farmers' Association, such measures would lead to a 24% decrease in payments to the agricultural sector.

Protesters sought to draw the attention of EU leaders—who had gathered in Dublin for an informal summit—to the issue of agricultural subsidies; however, the leaders were preoccupied with discussions regarding their involvement in negotiations concerning Ukraine.