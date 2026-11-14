Hundreds of farmers in Ireland protest against agricultural budget cuts
Hundreds of Irish farmers have taken to the streets to protest against government plans to cut spending on the agricultural sector.
In October, Ireland proposed a €141 billion reduction to the EU budget, a move that would result in lower subsidies for farmers. Agricultural workers are firmly opposed to this. According to estimates by the Irish Farmers' Association, such measures would lead to a 24% decrease in payments to the agricultural sector.
Protesters sought to draw the attention of EU leaders—who had gathered in Dublin for an informal summit—to the issue of agricultural subsidies; however, the leaders were preoccupied with discussions regarding their involvement in negotiations concerning Ukraine.