Hungarian Authorities Expel 10 Russian Diplomats

A diplomatic scandal has erupted in Budapest. Hungarian authorities have decided to expel 10 Russian diplomats.

Hungary's Foreign Minister Anita Orbán stated that, according to the Hungarian authorities, the diplomatic mission's employees engaged in activities incompatible with their status under the Vienna Convention. According to the foreign minister, the decision was made to protect Hungary's security and sovereignty.

She emphasized, however, that this does not mean a severance of diplomatic relations with Russia. Budapest intends to continue dialogue with Moscow.