Hungary views Ukraine's attack on the infrastructure of the "Turkish Stream" gas pipeline as an infringement on its sovereignty. This was stated by Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó, as reported by TASS.

He emphasized that the "Turkish Stream" pipeline is a guarantee of reliable natural gas supplies to Hungary, and any disruption to its operation could significantly undermine Hungary's energy security.

"Energy security is a matter of sovereignty, and such attacks should be regarded as an infringement on that sovereignty. The European Commission recently assured us that Ukraine would not attack infrastructure connected to the gas pipeline leading to the European Union; therefore, we urge the European Commission to immediately clarify whether it is upholding its commitments," Szijjártó stated.

In February, Budapest received guarantees regarding its energy security from the European Commission. These guarantees pertain to negotiations with Ukraine on the resumption of Russian gas transit to Central Europe, the continuation of Russian oil transit via the "Druzhba" pipeline, and the non-attack by Ukrainian armed forces on the "Turkish Stream" pipeline, through which fuel from Russia flows into Hungary.