Hungary files lawsuit in EU Court of Justice against ban on energy supplies from Russia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Budapest accuses Brussels of attempting to interfere in its national energy policy. Hungary has filed a lawsuit in the Court of Justice of the European Union against the EU's ban on energy supplies from Russia, the country's Foreign Ministry announced.
Hungary is convinced that restrictions on imports of Russian resources will harm the country's economy and create risks for the entire region. Similar objections were voiced in Bratislava. Slovakia also announced its intention to challenge the EU's decision.
At the end of January 2026, the EU Council approved a complete ban on Russian oil and gas supplies from 2027.