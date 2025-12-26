Hungary Opposes EU Migration Pact

Hungary will not implement the EU Migration Pact, which comes into force in 2026. Foreign Minister Szijjártó stated that the country will not accept a single illegal migrant, despite a fine of one million euros per day. He emphasized that Hungary does not want a repeat of tragedies like the terrorist attack in Magdeburg last year. In that attack, a Saudi Arabian drove his car into a crowd, killing six people. Szijjártó believes that the open-door policy in other EU countries has led to increased threats. Budapest is convinced that quotas and the redistribution of migrants will only exacerbate the crisis. Poland, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic also opposed the migration pact, deepening divisions within the European Union.