Hungary stops blocking EU accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova

Hungary has stopped blocking talks on Ukraine and Moldova joining the EU

After a summer blockade by Hungary, EU representatives have nevertheless agreed a technical stage of the accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova, TASS reports.

The next step will be to agree, next week, a draft of common positions which, if approved, could clear the way for the opening of two negotiating clusters on accession.

According to an unnamed EU diplomat, Brussels hopes to take a unanimous decision on opening negotiating clusters 2 and 3 after Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada adopts, on 12 October, a bill on the educational rights of minorities.

Earlier the Financial Times, citing sources, reported that Hungarian prime minister Péter Magyar had instructed diplomats not to block the sending to Ukraine and Moldova of letters on the possible opening of the next two negotiating blocks — on the internal market and on competitiveness policy.