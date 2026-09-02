Hungary to Seek Compensation from EU for Refusing to Comply with Migration Rules Fine

Hungary will seek compensation from the EU for a fine imposed for refusing to comply with pan-European migration rules. The country's prime minister intends to raise this issue at a meeting with the President of the European Council.

At the same time, the prime minister emphasized that Hungary will continue to protect its borders. Budapest does not intend to change its position on refugees and migrants.

In June 2024, the EU Court of Justice imposed a one-time fine of €200 million on Hungary and ordered it to pay €1 million for each day of delay.