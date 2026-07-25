“I Will Run Again”: Trump’s Remark Ignites Talk of Third-Term Ambitions

An unexpected statement was made by Trump at a dinner with members of the White House Correspondents’ Association. He announced that he intends to run for a fourth term. Apparently, the US President misspoke, meaning a third term.

This has caused discussion within the American political class. Talk that Trump (in violation of the Constitution) is planning to put forward his candidacy again arises frequently. Now it has been confirmed by the master of the White House himself.

It is possible that this was a joke in Trump’s style. After all, in order to run for a third time, Trump would need to achieve the repeal of the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, and doing so is very difficult given the balance of political forces in Congress.