IAEA records power line outage at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The IAEA has recorded a power line outage at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. One of the lines failed after damage to a substation critical to the facility's power supply. The emergency occurred as a result of military activity.
The IAEA noted that this once again highlights the importance of a reliable electrical grid infrastructure for nuclear safety.
Meanwhile, Kyiv has experienced widespread disruptions to its public utilities. The city is experiencing problems with electricity and water supplies. Public infrastructure facilities have been switched to an autonomous mode.