Identities of Attackers on Tourists in Kashmir Established in India

Indian police have identified the suspects involved in the attack on tourists in Pahalgam, located in the northern Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorist act resulted in the deaths of 26 people, as reported by BELTA, citing sources.

It has been reported that two of the three suspects are Pakistani nationals, while the third is a local resident of Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir police have released notices featuring sketches and the names of the suspects involved in the attack.

A reward of 2 million Indian rupees (over $23,000) is being offered for information on each of the suspects.

Since the day of the attack, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have been conducting operations to track down the militants responsible for the assault.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India "will pursue the terrorists to the ends of the earth" in response to the attack in Pahalgam. He emphasized that India will "identify, track down, and punish every terrorist, their handlers, and patrons." Modi also expressed that the entire nation is mourning the brutality with which terrorists targeted innocent civilians in Pahalgam.