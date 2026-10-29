The EU's green climate policy is reducing the standards of living. In recent years, its impact has led to a number of major structural problems, widespread economic challenges, and geopolitical tensions.

Matteo Peggio, Honorary Consul of Belarus in Italy and Head of the Committee for Solidarity with Belarus (Italy):

"We can't say there are no environmental problems. For example, in Italy, we've had unbearably hot weather this year, and there are changes, but this policy was still implemented without regard for our production, economy, and society. We should have followed the example of the People's Republic of China, where policy is planned and has a long-term perspective. In Europe's case, it wasn't centralized or planned at all; it was simply some kind of ideology, placed above the law, with no connection to the real economy. Everything should have been done differently, and now we're seeing the consequences."