IDF and Mossad Stunned by Iran’s Rapid Missile Production Recovery

Iran is rebuilding its ballistic missile capacity faster than Israel anticipated.

Both the IDF and Mossad have been struck by the rapid modernization of Iran’s military-industrial complex, particularly its missile production lines. According to expert assessments, if the current pace continues, Iran’s entire ballistic missile arsenal will be fully restored in less than a year.

The development comes after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi publicly stated that Washington has made serious miscalculations about the situation — especially regarding the Strait of Hormuz.