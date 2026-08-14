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IDF and Mossad Stunned by Iran’s Rapid Missile Production Recovery

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Iran is rebuilding its ballistic missile capacity faster than Israel anticipated.

Both the IDF and Mossad have been struck by the rapid modernization of Iran’s military-industrial complex, particularly its missile production lines. According to expert assessments, if the current pace continues, Iran’s entire ballistic missile arsenal will be fully restored in less than a year.

The development comes after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi publicly stated that Washington has made serious miscalculations about the situation — especially regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

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