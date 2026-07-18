If the US Launches a Ground Invasion of Iran, It Will Face the Fiercest Resistance

If the Americans move to a ground invasion of Iran, they will encounter the most powerful resistance. This opinion was expressed by Anna Velikaya, Candidate of Political Sciences and Senior Research Fellow at the Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO RAS).

“They simply did not calculate who they are dealing with, what resources Iran has, its logistical chains, and control over critical infrastructure. Now the Americans may also move to a ground invasion. But, of course, Iran will deliver the most powerful response, because they will be defending their country, whose history spans thousands of years,” the expert said.

Velikaya is confident that Iran is ready for a ground operation, as strong strategists are at the helm of the country who understand where the situation is heading.

“The Americans, I think, in order to push their domestic political agenda and so that it does not become a failure for Trump, may also consider the scenario of a ground invasion. But, of course, they will face enormous resistance from Iran, because the Iranians will fight for their country,” the political analyst emphasised