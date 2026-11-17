Lithuania plans to stop accepting migrants from other EU countries under the pan-European solidarity mechanism in 2027. Instead of accommodating refugees, Vilnius plans to fulfill its obligations through cash payments, the country's Minister of the Interior has announced.

According to him, this initiative has already been approved by the relevant Seimas Migration Commission.

The government will make a final decision on this matter soon. The amount of the mandatory financial contribution has not yet been determined and will be determined following the relevant decisions of the European Commission.