In 30 years winters in our latitudes may become snowless

Vladimir Semenov, Director of the Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, predicts snowless winters in Eastern Europe. Their probability in the perspective of 30 years is close to 100%. At the latitude of Moscow, the duration of winter has noticeably decreased for the last 40 years: for 2 weeks in the Russian capital, and even for a month to the west of it. There is an increase in average temperatures, both in winter and summer. There are many negative aspects of this: air circulation mechanisms are breaking down, water evaporation is increasing, animals and plants traditional for the south are moving northward. On the other hand, in our latitudes the conditions for agriculture are getting more favorable. People have to use fewer resources to cope with low temperatures.