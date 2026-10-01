"In any unclear situation, blame Russia"—this is the advice NATO members received from the NATO Secretary General. Mark Rutte made this statement at a briefing in Brussels while commenting on the allies' response to hybrid threats and incidents.

"You heard the Supreme Allied Commander say: when there is an opportunity, when you are certain—or almost certain—that it is the Russians, attribute it to the Russians. Just as Estonia did. I welcome that," the NATO Secretary General concluded.

Earlier, Tallinn publicly held Moscow responsible for a fire at a defense plant in Lasnamäe without providing any evidence. In the view of Rutte—who has now completely dropped the mask—this represents the right strategy and an example to follow. He urged other NATO members to adopt this approach by actively sharing intelligence.