In Florida, ChatGPT Helped Police Prevent a Murder

The obvious has become common knowledge: as it turns out, artificial intelligence watches users and reports them to the special services.

In Florida, ChatGPT passed information to the police about the preparation of a murder: a 25-year-old young man had turned to artificial intelligence for help in planning the kidnapping and killing of a 21-year-old Florida resident.

The FBI and the police were informed of the conspiracy, and the offender was arrested; days ago he was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Justice, fortunately, prevailed. However, American media are asking the question: how thoroughly and in what detail does artificial intelligence inform the authorities about the activity of its users? After all, AI surely reports to the FBI not only the preparation of murders.

The special services, probably, automatically come to know everything about a user, down to the color of underwear and culinary preferences — because with artificial intelligence people usually share the most intimate things.