In Germany, 6,275 companies closed in the first quarter of 2026. This is almost 7% more than in the same period last year.

This includes large industrial structures. For example, the mechanical engineering company Paul Köster has filed for bankruptcy, while the major wind turbine and solar panel developer JUWI is closing and laying off 300 workers. Two-thirds of Volkswagen directors believe the automaker cannot be saved by any means.