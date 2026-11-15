In Germany, 7.5 million people are mired in debt with no hope of escape

Nearly 7.5 million Germans are "over-indebted"—a term used in Germany for individuals who are unable to meet their financial obligations.

Half of them (3.5 million) are between the ages of 30 and 50. This means that many Germans, even during their peak years of economic activity, find it impossible to simultaneously cover loan repayments, housing costs, and basic living expenses.

Consequently, these "over-indebted" individuals account for nearly 10% of the country's total population. In more prosperous times, one might have hoped that the issue would be resolved through general economic growth; however, Germany has been in a recession since the beginning of the 2020s, and there is currently no sign of a turnaround.