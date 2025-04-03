3.66 BYN
3.13 BYN
3.46 BYN
In Germany, AfD First Time Ties with CDU/CSU in Poll Results
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6c4c7f01-290e-4b8c-90b4-9e9436993e9c/conversions/d420a20c-3d2a-4996-bde7-520b32308ea2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6c4c7f01-290e-4b8c-90b4-9e9436993e9c/conversions/d420a20c-3d2a-4996-bde7-520b32308ea2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6c4c7f01-290e-4b8c-90b4-9e9436993e9c/conversions/d420a20c-3d2a-4996-bde7-520b32308ea2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6c4c7f01-290e-4b8c-90b4-9e9436993e9c/conversions/d420a20c-3d2a-4996-bde7-520b32308ea2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byIn just six weeks since the elections, future Chancellor Friedrich Merz has seen a decline of 4.6% in voter support
In Germany, AfD First Time Ties with CDU/CSU in Poll Resultsnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6c4c7f01-290e-4b8c-90b4-9e9436993e9c/conversions/d420a20c-3d2a-4996-bde7-520b32308ea2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6c4c7f01-290e-4b8c-90b4-9e9436993e9c/conversions/d420a20c-3d2a-4996-bde7-520b32308ea2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6c4c7f01-290e-4b8c-90b4-9e9436993e9c/conversions/d420a20c-3d2a-4996-bde7-520b32308ea2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6c4c7f01-290e-4b8c-90b4-9e9436993e9c/conversions/d420a20c-3d2a-4996-bde7-520b32308ea2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
For the first time in its history, the "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) party has equaled the conservative bloc of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU) in the party rankings of the Federal Republic of Germany. The popularity rating of the ruling party has dropped by 2 percentage points over the past week, with both parties now enjoying the support of 24% of the population.
These findings come from a poll conducted by the INSA sociological institute. In just six weeks since the elections, future Chancellor Friedrich Merz has seen a decline of 4.6% in voter support. Experts note that such a level of approval loss is unprecedented.