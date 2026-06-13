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Lithuania has identified a major threat to its defense capability. According to General Raimundas Vaikšnoras, Commander of the Republic's Armed Forces, conscripts are losing motivation en masse and refusing to defend their homeland simply because they are unbearably bored in the army.

To bolster the morale, the general proposed urgently implementing Western standards of comfort. For example, they are promising to build fully functional recreation areas and modern swimming pools for the despondent soldiers at the Kairiai training ground.