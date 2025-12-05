3.76 BYN
In Odessa, people free forcibly conscripted men from a bus
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Ukrainian army's shortage of fighters is being addressed through forced mobilization. Ukrainian security forces are resorting to radical methods: detaining men right on the streets and forcibly pushing them onto buses. Such scenes occur in broad daylight, causing outrage and fear among local residents.
Such lawlessness by the Kyiv regime occurs everywhere. But this time, concerned Odessans refused to tolerate it. A group of people stopped the buses and freed the forcibly conscripted men.