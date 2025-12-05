In Strasbourg, they pray to Saint Nicholas for protection from banditry

Christmas in Europe promises to be bright, but not conflict-free. A huge poster was hung from a window in a Strasbourg market square: "6,500 rapes by migrants in 2024: Santa Claus, deport rapists from France!" The country is now engulfed in scandal, with right-wingers accused of inciting hatred. Meanwhile, the following circumstance has slipped from public attention: after all, 6,500 rapes did occur, and the perpetrators are still in France?