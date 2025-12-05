Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

In Strasbourg, they pray to Saint Nicholas for protection from banditry

In Strasbourg, they pray to Saint Nicholas for protection from banditry

Christmas in Europe promises to be bright, but not conflict-free. A huge poster was hung from a window in a Strasbourg market square: "6,500 rapes by migrants in 2024: Santa Claus, deport rapists from France!" The country is now engulfed in scandal, with right-wingers accused of inciting hatred. Meanwhile, the following circumstance has slipped from public attention: after all, 6,500 rapes did occur, and the perpetrators are still in France?

Разделы:

In the world