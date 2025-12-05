3.76 BYN
2.90 BYN
3.38 BYN
In Strasbourg, they pray to Saint Nicholas for protection from banditry
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In Strasbourg, they pray to Saint Nicholas for protection from banditrynews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5ce12e1a-d3e0-48da-b569-5707cd6c60eb/conversions/e9c9aad0-8290-4811-8eaa-1f7dc29b09a4-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5ce12e1a-d3e0-48da-b569-5707cd6c60eb/conversions/e9c9aad0-8290-4811-8eaa-1f7dc29b09a4-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5ce12e1a-d3e0-48da-b569-5707cd6c60eb/conversions/e9c9aad0-8290-4811-8eaa-1f7dc29b09a4-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5ce12e1a-d3e0-48da-b569-5707cd6c60eb/conversions/e9c9aad0-8290-4811-8eaa-1f7dc29b09a4-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Christmas in Europe promises to be bright, but not conflict-free. A huge poster was hung from a window in a Strasbourg market square: "6,500 rapes by migrants in 2024: Santa Claus, deport rapists from France!" The country is now engulfed in scandal, with right-wingers accused of inciting hatred. Meanwhile, the following circumstance has slipped from public attention: after all, 6,500 rapes did occur, and the perpetrators are still in France?