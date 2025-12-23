Sweden has encountered a new type of crime. Underage girls are being hired to commit murders. This is done to ensure the killer escapes punishment.

Several recent cases of this type even involve 11-year-olds. On average, about 300 such crimes are registered in the country per year, but their number has been increasing recently. Moreover, the murders are now being committed with grenades, which the girl killers throw into designated premises. The latest terrorist attack in Gothenburg was precisely this type of attack.