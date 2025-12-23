3.71 BYN
In Sweden, underage girls being hired to commit murders
Sweden has encountered a new type of crime. Underage girls are being hired to commit murders. This is done to ensure the killer escapes punishment.
Several recent cases of this type even involve 11-year-olds. On average, about 300 such crimes are registered in the country per year, but their number has been increasing recently. Moreover, the murders are now being committed with grenades, which the girl killers throw into designated premises. The latest terrorist attack in Gothenburg was precisely this type of attack.
In Sweden, the number of crimes involving grenades and bombs is increasing overall. In 2024, 317 explosions were counted, and this year, this number is one and a half times higher. In just a few years, Sweden has become one of the most dangerous countries in the Old World. Experts attribute this to uncontrolled migration, which the authorities have completely given up on.