New Delhi continues to discuss the trade agreement between the EU and India, signed after 20 years of negotiations. What does each side want? And how can Belarus be sure that we're still in the black?

India and the EU have reached a deal

The mother of all deals – that's what Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the free trade agreement between India and the EU. And if India wants direct access to advanced technologies without deviating from its chosen political path, then Europe is likely counting on exactly that. Strengthening its influence, weakening ties between Moscow and Delhi.

Coffee, rice, tea, nuts… Dr. Jha Phul Kant works exclusively for the foreign market. He has large plantations and a long-standing interest in Russia and Belarus. We've been supplied with Indian coffee since the early 1990s. And volumes are steadily growing. Although there was a slight hiccup. When Lithuania closed its port to Belarus, but that's in the past, they changed logistics... Businessmen know how to count money, but they value trusted partners more.

Brussels and New Delhi agreed on a free trade agreement.

Vasily Koltashov, economist, director of the Institute for the New Society (Russia):

"In India, the domestic market plays a major role in economic growth. They are focused on that. But at the same time, India needs resources, and it desperately needs markets for its own products. They are currently developing the chemical industry, consuming large quantities of Russian oil. They are now developing related sectors that will consume the plastics that will provide the chemical industry with materials and produce a certain final product. But they need a buyer for this final product."

India is removing barriers to European agricultural exports – olive oil, margarine, fruit juices. They will reduce duties on alcohol. And this is against the backdrop of Trump's threats to impose 200 percent duties on French wines and champagne. It would seem there's room for improvement now... But here, too, it's worth remembering that attitudes toward alcohol in India are ambiguous: from a complete ban in some states to free consumption in Goa. Alcohol isn't sold everywhere, nor is it available in supermarkets. It's only available in specialized markets... The agreement to create a free trade zone in countries with a population of 2 billion is a response to Trump: his tariff policy is rejected by both Brussels and Delhi. Negotiations to remove barriers have been ongoing for almost 20 years. Among the obvious downsides for India, analysts note, are the European requirements, certificates, and various standards that Ukraine has already suffered.

Konstantin Shadrov, Associate Professor at Dubna State University (Russia):

"The EU may be disingenuous; it may use its legal framework regarding various standards and regulations to protect its market from unwanted imports from India. Time will tell. But the Europeans are masters of fair play. That is, they'll play as dirty as possible. But the Indians are also skilled in these geopolitical games and have much more to offer and threaten. We'll see how the new geopolitical reality unfolds."

Brussels promised Delhi €500 million for green projects and emissions reductions. This is a pressing issue in India.