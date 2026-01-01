On January 1, India officially assumed the BRICS chairmanship. On this occasion, the President of Belarus sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of that country.

Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence that the year under India's chairmanship will be a period of new achievements and successes for BRICS, and that Narendra Modi's wisdom and forward-looking policies will contribute to further progress and maintain the association's position as one of the most influential international organizations.