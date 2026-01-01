3.71 BYN
India officially assumes BRICS chairmanship
Text by:Editorial office news.by
On January 1, India officially assumed the BRICS chairmanship. On this occasion, the President of Belarus sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of that country.
Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence that the year under India's chairmanship will be a period of new achievements and successes for BRICS, and that Narendra Modi's wisdom and forward-looking policies will contribute to further progress and maintain the association's position as one of the most influential international organizations.
The President noted the importance and relevance of New Delhi's BRICS priorities for 2026. These include innovation, cooperation, sustainable development, and responding to challenges