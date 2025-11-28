Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand – the number of major floods worldwide is growing

The death toll from floods and landslides is rising in Indonesia. According to the latest figures, the natural disaster has claimed the lives of 198 people. The floods and landslides were caused by heavy rains in the provinces of Aceh, North Sumatra, and West Sumatra. The downpours have been ongoing for a week now.

Sri Lanka is also struggling with the aftermath of the floods. Tropical Cyclone Ditwa has struck the country. The death toll stands at 123, with another 130 people missing.