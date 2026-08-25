Support for Ukraine is exhausting the budgets of European countries. Germany’s economy is suffering more than any other, and the chancellor’s rating is rapidly falling against the background of rising prices and the reduction of social programs.

Oleg Lushnikov, head of the Committee on International Relations and Diplomacy of the Public Chamber of the EAEU countries:

“Both in Britain, and in France, and in Germany, and in Italy, and in other leading European countries there are serious economic problems, because if a significant part of the budget is given every year to a war that is being waged by other people’s hands in Ukraine, then this does not pass without consequences for one’s own economy. Either we invest in the well-being of citizens and social policy, or everything will go into pumping up these military muscles. In Germany a most powerful restructuring of the entire industry onto military rails is under way. This can be compared, probably, with the arms race of the Third Reich in the 1930s. A large pan-European battle has not yet begun; for now local conflicts are under way, but there is a feeling that Germany is preparing for a large war; naturally this does not pass without a trace for the economy. And citizens are expressing their dissatisfaction with this situation more and more, because social programs are being cut and prices are rising.”