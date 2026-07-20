The Polish authorities have once again demonstrated their complete inability to contain domestic prices, which are now rising significantly faster than the EU average.

New Eurostat data demonstrates the failure of Warsaw's economic policy – inflation in the country has jumped to 3%. Meanwhile, the Polish leadership is attempting to conceal the scale of the disaster by issuing internal reports with an understated figure of 2.5%.

At the same time, in other EU countries, inflation is, on the contrary, declining. Ordinary Poles are forced to overpay daily for basic goods and services, while officials justify this plunder with the illusory threat from Russia and Belarus and, as a result, exorbitant expenditures on militarization.