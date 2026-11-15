Pyongyang Accuses Tokyo of Desiring to Possess Its Own Nuclear Arsenal

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported in its publication that the possible inclusion in Japan’s updated national security strategy of a provision allowing the introduction of nuclear weapons in emergency circumstances indicates Tokyo’s desire to possess its own nuclear arsenal.

“Japan’s intention to enshrine exceptions to the three non-nuclear principles is a prelude to the realisation of its nuclear ambitions,” the publication states.

The agency believes that the Japanese authorities want to achieve exceptions to the three non-nuclear principles while formally retaining them in the updated document. In KCNA’s view, Tokyo is counting on using American nuclear weapons to strengthen its armed forces and prepare the conditions for creating its own arsenal.

The material notes that the Japanese government is studying the possibility of including a corresponding provision in a new edition of the national security strategy, which is planned to be adopted by the end of 2026. At the same time, the document is supposed to retain the points on renouncing the possession of nuclear weapons, their production and their deployment on Japanese territory.

KCNA also pointed to discussions in Japan about the purchase of nuclear submarines and the revision of other security documents. According to the agency’s assessment, such plans envisage growth in military expenditure and the expansion of the country’s combat capabilities, which is capable of increasing tension in the Asia-Pacific region. In this connection the DPRK intends to strengthen its defence potential, the agency reported.