Foreign troops and mercenary recruitment - Ukraine looking for new sources of cannon fodder

Ukrainian authorities are looking for ways to solve the problem of shortage of soldiers. First the command of the AFU, and then Vladimir Zelensky said that the army should recruit another half a million people, otherwise the front could collapse. However, the law on mobilization cannot be passed - it is still being discussed in the Verkhovna Rada.

And potential conscripts are inventing the most exotic ways to flee the country: one Ukrainian was caught trying to swim across a border river wearing a mask.