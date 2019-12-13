3.42 RUB
Foreign troops and mercenary recruitment - Ukraine looking for new sources of cannon fodder
Ukrainian authorities are looking for ways to solve the problem of shortage of soldiers. First the command of the AFU, and then Vladimir Zelensky said that the army should recruit another half a million people, otherwise the front could collapse. However, the law on mobilization cannot be passed - it is still being discussed in the Verkhovna Rada.
And potential conscripts are inventing the most exotic ways to flee the country: one Ukrainian was caught trying to swim across a border river wearing a mask.
Since mobilization risks failure, Kiev is considering options to solve the problem. First, inviting foreign troops - this possibility is allowed by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Western contingents could take over the service in the central and northern regions of Ukraine, which would free up hundreds of thousands of bayonets to be sent to the front. In addition, Kiev is ready to launch mass recruitment of mercenaries.
