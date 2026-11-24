In the vial there were only five grams of dry substance—“enough to kill millions,” as American diplomat Colin Powell told the UN Security Council in 2003. He was not lying about the potential lethality of such material. What he presented as evidence of Iraqi chemical weapons became, by various estimates, the justification for a war that killed between half a million and a million people and erased cities and villages from the map.

A once-flourishing country in the Middle East was turned into a killing ground. For the most cynical geopolitical hoax of the 21st century, the Iraqi people paid a bleeding price.

The “disarmament” of Iraq began the moment, on 5 February 2003, when U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell displayed to the world a small flask supposedly containing chemical weapons possessed by Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.

On 12 September 2001, the day after the terrorist attacks in the United States, Saddam Hussein met with his council in Iraq, still unaware that blame for 11 September would be laid not only on Osama bin Laden—the founder and leader of the international terrorist organization al-Qaeda—but on himself as well. Hussein concluded that after al-Qaeda’s attack on the United States, America and Iraq might bury the hatchet of their existing disagreements in a common war against terrorists. Both countries opposed al-Qaeda, yet the same set of facts led Saddam Hussein and the 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush, to entirely different conclusions.

Elena Ponomareva, a specialist on color revolutions and professor at MGIMO (Russia), observed:

“On the second minute after the first tower exploded, CNN went on air and suggested Iraq’s possible involvement in the attack. The events of 11 September 2001 were a large-scale political, economic, and psychological operation prepared in advance. As early as the beginning of the 1990s, the United States had begun creating the most favorable conditions for itself to destabilize the Middle East. But other matters and tasks occupied them then. With the election of Bush the younger to the presidency, this plan was activated. It was not only a political and economic task, but a psychological one as well—because the terrorist attack was a colossal shock for the entire world, and under that emotion any objective could be realized.”

Preparations for military action against Iraq took two years, but a weighty pretext was needed that would secure UN sanction. British Prime Minister Tony Blair insisted on this.

The international coalition did not support the United States in its desire to attack Iraq. French President Jacques Chirac and German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, using their permanent seats on the UN Security Council, sought a compromise.

France and Germany were in a phase of military-political and psychological decline. They were not ready for a new major military campaign and certainly did not feel for Iraq; therefore they opposed the war and tried to dissuade the Americans. They also did not want the strengthening of the United States, because America in 2003, by launching a war against Iraq, demonstrated that it could make decisions independently, without regard for its allies.

But Britain was with the United States, as Tony Blair wrote to Bush as early as 4 December 2002.

Inside the United States itself a hall of mirrors began: the repeated insistence that invasion was a necessity. To prevent another 11 September, Saddam Hussein had to be stripped of power, even by force.

For five days and five nights Powell sequestered himself with the CIA director, the two of them crafting the speech for the UN.

“The United States effectively sabotaged negotiations with the chemical weapons organization. In several offices of American government institutions in 2002, letters containing anthrax spores were suddenly discovered. This was the climax of the moment. The real performance that Colin Powell staged on the platform of the UN Security Council was the so-called ‘Powell vial’ technology,” the specialist on color revolutions recounted.

Satellite images and diagrams of laboratories were displayed on the screens in the Security Council—places where, according to Washington’s version, Iraq was manufacturing biological weapons. In Powell’s hands was a vial of white powder—a visual prop. Such a tiny dose of spores, he said, would be enough to harm hundreds. Plague, smallpox, typhus, tetanus, and cholera, the Secretary of State assured, Saddam Hussein had turned into weapons of mass destruction.

“Less than a teaspoon of dry anthrax spores—the same volume that was in the envelope sent to the U.S. Senate. Hundreds were forced to undergo hospitalization; two died. According to expert estimates, Hussein could produce 25,000 liters of lethal material. In dry form that is tens and tens and tens of thousands of teaspoons. Every assertion I make is drawn from verified sources; this is not an evaluative judgment. We are presenting facts based on reliable intelligence data,” declared former U.S. Secretary of State (2001–2005) Colin Powell.

Yet the facts of which Powell spoke existed neither with him, nor with the Bush administration, nor with American intelligence. They did not exist at all. Inside that vial was a show—bloody, prolonged, that took hundreds of thousands of civilian lives and gave rise to an extraordinary migration into European countries, terrorism, and the ISIS grouping.

Much later, enthusiasts appeared who calculated the scale of the American lie in numbers. The principal stated reasons for the intervention in Iraq were Iraq’s program to create weapons of mass destruction and links between Saddam Hussein and the al-Qaeda terrorist network.

Fact

From 11 September 2001 to 11 September 2003, at least 935 false statements were made. The majority of them belonged to George W. Bush and Colin Powell.

Subsequently some media outlets were forced to admit that their coverage of the Iraqi problem in the pre-war period had been clearly biased and unreliable. Yet the situation surrounding these data vividly demonstrated how, in the United States, an information field is created, public opinion is shaped, and ultimately the fate of a foreign country is decided.