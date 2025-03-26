Intention to join EU - Armenia has adopted relevant bill

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f0a71d24-1a61-4d5c-adbe-0f6969409b4e/conversions/5dc4e98a-ca78-463f-a1d4-8f6348caacb1-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f0a71d24-1a61-4d5c-adbe-0f6969409b4e/conversions/5dc4e98a-ca78-463f-a1d4-8f6348caacb1-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f0a71d24-1a61-4d5c-adbe-0f6969409b4e/conversions/5dc4e98a-ca78-463f-a1d4-8f6348caacb1-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f0a71d24-1a61-4d5c-adbe-0f6969409b4e/conversions/5dc4e98a-ca78-463f-a1d4-8f6348caacb1-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

In the second and final reading the Parliament of Armenia adopted the bill to launch the EU membership process.

Sixty-four MPs voted in favor, 7 against. It is noteworthy that the document was supported only by deputies from the ruling Civil Contract faction.

It is important to understand that this bill is not an application for the EU membership, but only reflects the desire to deepen relations with the association.