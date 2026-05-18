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International Energy Agency Warns of Critical Depletion of Global Oil Reserves
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In addition to soaring energy prices, the world is experiencing a fuel shortage, and there's no immediate hope for a positive trend. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), warned of a critical depletion of global oil reserves.
According to him, amid the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, countries are releasing reserves at a record rate of 2.5 million barrels per day. In March and April alone, global crude stockpiles fell by 246 million barrels. At this rate, available emergency reserves will only last a few weeks.
The situation is exacerbated by the fact that fuel demand is expected to traditionally rise during the summer season.