International Energy Agency Warns of Critical Depletion of Global Oil Reserves

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In addition to soaring energy prices, the world is experiencing a fuel shortage, and there's no immediate hope for a positive trend. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), warned of a critical depletion of global oil reserves.

According to him, amid the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, countries are releasing reserves at a record rate of 2.5 million barrels per day. In March and April alone, global crude stockpiles fell by 246 million barrels. At this rate, available emergency reserves will only last a few weeks.