Interparliamentary Assembly of CIS Member Nations Opens in St. Petersburg on May 21

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bd2f66b6-2cc9-41fe-a92d-a6da379cc257/conversions/82149711-7ffa-4bd9-ab0e-6e5681adf9f9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bd2f66b6-2cc9-41fe-a92d-a6da379cc257/conversions/82149711-7ffa-4bd9-ab0e-6e5681adf9f9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bd2f66b6-2cc9-41fe-a92d-a6da379cc257/conversions/82149711-7ffa-4bd9-ab0e-6e5681adf9f9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bd2f66b6-2cc9-41fe-a92d-a6da379cc257/conversions/82149711-7ffa-4bd9-ab0e-6e5681adf9f9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On May 21, the spring session of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly opened in St. Petersburg. One of the key topics was maintaining security within the Commonwealth. Belarus's experience is highly relevant here. It was Belarus that proposed the development of the Eurasian Charter of Multipolarity and Diversity in the 21st Century.

The document's core idea is to create a new security architecture that recognizes and respects the views of other countries. Diversity and the inviolability of sovereignty are the norm. And today, for the sake of peace and security, Commonwealth countries must unite and jointly defend their interests in the international arena.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/264b2c46-a63b-484b-9700-6fdfcbd404b7/conversions/b4de3b05-d49a-4520-a775-d149015a195f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/264b2c46-a63b-484b-9700-6fdfcbd404b7/conversions/b4de3b05-d49a-4520-a775-d149015a195f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/264b2c46-a63b-484b-9700-6fdfcbd404b7/conversions/b4de3b05-d49a-4520-a775-d149015a195f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/264b2c46-a63b-484b-9700-6fdfcbd404b7/conversions/b4de3b05-d49a-4520-a775-d149015a195f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Sergei Aleinik, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"The Eurasian Security Initiative has received broad support. It is being successfully implemented in Belarus together with our partners, with whom we share common views on the international agenda. We share a common understanding of the geopolitical challenges our countries face today, amid a profound crisis in international relations, the devaluation of international law, numerous conflicts, the militarization of border areas, and the use of sanctions in violation of international law. All these challenges compel us to step up our efforts to build just Eurasian security architecture."