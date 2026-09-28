Iran Agrees to Suspend Uranium Enrichment

Iran has agreed to suspend uranium enrichment in exchange for a relaxation of US sanctions, TASS reports.

According to sources in Pakistan, intermediaries in the Iran-US negotiations facilitated this move. Iranian officials have not yet commented on the report published by Al Hadath.

Barak Ravid, a correspondent for Axios and Israel's Channel 12, reported earlier on Monday, September 28—citing a US official—that Trump is prepared to ease sanctions against Iran and unfreeze its assets in exchange for Tehran meeting US demands regarding the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.