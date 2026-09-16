Iran and Oman Agree on a Plan to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz

The authorities of Iran and Oman have reached an agreement on a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said so at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, TASS reported.

“The Iranian side believes that the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran remains in force. Iran has already agreed with Oman on a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and believes that the American side should fulfill all the commitments it has undertaken in good faith,” the Iranian foreign minister said in a statement.

Araghchi stressed that Iran is not interested in continuing the conflict and hopes to return to a diplomatic path toward a settlement, while remaining determined to firmly defend its rights and interests.

In June, Washington and Tehran, with mediation from Islamabad, signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. On the night of July 8, however, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements as they related to the Strait of Hormuz.