Iran and Oman agree on shipping in Strait of Hormuz

Iran and Oman have agreed on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reports. The parties agreed that ships entering the Persian Gulf will use the northern, Iranian channel and will exit through the Omani channel.

For a while, cargo owners will not be charged fees, but Tehran intends to impose duties on passing vessels amounting to 5-7% of the cargo value. According to conservative estimates, this will cost ship owners an additional $100 billion annually.

At the same time, Iran intends to maintain the ban on the passage of US and allied ships through the Strait of Hormuz.