Iran and United States close to concluding agreement

Iran and the United States are close to concluding an agreement to resolve the protracted conflict in the Middle East – the document could be signed remotely in the coming days. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed the parties' willingness to formalize the agreement digitally.

Under the terms of the memorandum, Washington is reportedly committed to completely lifting the naval blockade, unblocking Iran's frozen assets, and guaranteeing free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. One of the most important achievements, according to the Iranian diplomat, is the guarantee of mutual respect for sovereignty.

The US and Iran have agreed on the text of a peace agreement.

Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Foreign Minister:

"For the first time in 47 years, the United States has directly expressed respect for Iran's sovereignty, mentioned it in writing, and asked us in return to respect the sovereignty of the United States. This is fully consistent with the principle of equality. I believe this is one of the most important provisions of the agreement: respect for the Islamic Republic of Iran and its sovereignty."