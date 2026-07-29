Iran Attacks Tankers in the Strait of Hormuz

As reported, several hours ago, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a series of strikes on three oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Last night, the Iranians also attacked American targets in Jordan: the Pentagon claims all missiles were intercepted, but there are reports of explosions.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, along with the United States, launched strikes on Iraq, believing that the Persian allies are launching suicide drones from there toward neighboring countries.

Oil prices immediately responded to the rising tensions in the region: this morning, a barrel already cost $85.